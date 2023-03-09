Sharvari Wagh is a rising actress who is carving her niche in the industry with her efforts and hard work. The actress is gaining popularity digitally. The audiences enjoy her enchanting style in different outfits for different moods. She is a tall and fair, toned figure with sleek and gorgeous facial structures. The diva ranks among one of the favorite actresses in the Bollywood industry.

In addition, she enjoys a huge fandom on her Instagram account. And the actress treats fans consistently with her amazing photoshoots and pictures. Her Instagram feed is proof of her sartorial fashion choice, making her look hot and sexy in whatever she wears. Today let’s check out Sharvari Wagh’s black gowns.

1) For her stellar appearance at Grazia India, Sharvari Wagh wore a black one-shoulder gown with transparent details. She looked breathtaking in half black and half cream shade. She also wore black sleeve gloves in her hand. At the same time, a pair of stud earrings, winged eyeliner and shadowed eyes, glossy lip, and loose wavy hairdo elevated her tempting look.

2) Sharvari Wagh looked gorgeous in a lace black cut-out gown. The oval cut-out bodycon dress emphasized her toned figure. The diva chose golden stud earrings and bangles of accessories; her look and cat eye makeup, pink lipstick, and blushed cheeks made her look jaw-dropping.

3) The actress looked like a princess in a black gown with white flowers. The bustier dress looked perfect on her body. She styled her look with diamond earrings. In addition, the blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and basic eye makeup completed her minimalistic dreamy look in a black dress.

4) In this picture, Sharvari made heads turn in a black thigh-high slit gown. At the same time, the diagonal slit emphasized her cl*avage. Her simple makeup, bold eyeliner, and wavy hairstyle rounded her striking appearance for a magazine. Sharvari Wagh always slays in black.

