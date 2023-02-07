Shriya Saran is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with the Telugu film Ishtam in 2001. The actress has appeared in several Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films and is famous in the film industry. She has become the highest-paid actress in the industry and has won several awards for her work in the industry. Her amazing roles have made her one of the leading actresses in the south film industry.

Shriya is one of the most stylish actresses, the diva ensures she dresses to perfection, always. The actress has a massive fan following. She has been impressing everyone with her superhot avatars and acting skills. The actress never fails to stun the audience with her style statement, attires, and bold photoshoots.

Recently, we came across a few pictures of herself dressed in a stunning peach saree in which she looked breathtakingly sexy. The diva took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she can be seen flaunting her look while giving some hot poses for the camera. The pictures of Shriya in the saree are too hard to miss. She accessorized the outfit with earrings and looked simply beautiful! Check here.