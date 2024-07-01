Taapsee Pannu Leaves Fans Spellbound In Black Monokini With Tangerine Zipper, See Photos

Taapsee Pannu is one of the few actresses in the town who is known to set new standards in the film industry. Whether talking about her distinct opinion or courage to stand against everyone, the Dunki actress often creates buzz for her bold, fierce, and standout personality. Besides her excellence in the acting field, she often treats her fans with her new photos on her Instagram handle. Yet again, she dropped new photos showcasing her fierce, bold avatar in a monokini.

Taapsee Pannu’s Look In Monokini

Taapsee posted a series of photos from her latest photoshoot on her Instagram handle today. In the images, she rocks her loll in a black monokini. The cut-out pattern defines her curvy figure and toned legs. To add a funky touch, she opts for a tangerine latex jacket. Twisting her jacket in the photos, the actress shows her stunning fit figure, leaving fans’ jaws dropping.

Taapsee elevates her appearance with her curls tied in a high ponytail, while the golden hoop earrings give her a chic look. Her shiny brown eyes, blush cheeks, and nude matte lips complement her bold and fierce avatar. With her edgy expressions and stunning figure, the actress creates buzz on the internet.

Sharing these photos, Taapsee, in the caption, wrote, “Don’t you come at me green with an attitude When my lips and my soles are red If I leave you behind, you can look for the broken necks. Sabrina knows it!”