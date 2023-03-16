We know Taapsee Pannu for her honing acting skills. Some of her best works include, Thappad, Haseena Dilruba, Pink, Blurr and others. The actress carved her own niche in Bollywood with her strong performances in the movies, post her peaking recognition in south too. As of now, Taapsee is hailed as one of the most loved actresses in the country.

However, back in 2008, the actress had to face favouritism while contesting for Miss India. The actress in an interview opened up how she was humiliated in front of the other contestants, especially during the grooming session. In fact, the expert teacher, Hemant Trivedi, during the grooming session even called her out and said that if it was in his hand, Taapsee would have never reached top 28.

In the interview with Lallantop, Taapsee Pannu said, “Sach mat poocho. Jhoot main bol nahi sakti, aur sach shayad main bata naa paaun (Don’t ask me to tell you the truth. I can’t lie, but I can’t tell you exactly what happens either). But I’ll tell you what I can,”

She added, “I remember that all the other women were professional models, “I had only done photoshoots. I hadn’t done television commercials, I hadn’t walked the ramp, because those shows used to happen at night, and my father wouldn’t let me go.”

She went on to say, recalling how she was humiliated in front of everyone while contesting in Miss India, “I realised during the ‘grooming period’ that this wasn’t something I could do. They’d make us walk, they taught us how to smile. Hemant Trivedi used to be the expert teacher at the time, and he humiliated me. He said, ‘If it was in my hand, you would have never been in the top 28.’”

However, the actress couldn’t pave her way through the contest, however, here’s what she faced at the wrap party, “I knew that I was walking on thin ice, because there was a lot of favouritism happening there. They were making people sign contracts that strictly stipulated that contestants would have to give 30% of all their earnings for three years to the pageant. When it was over, we went for an after party, the national director was there, and he wished me good luck for the future very courteously. I don’t know what took over me, but I told him, ‘Sir, take it from me in writing, you’re not getting the crown back’.” As quoted by The Indian Express.

However, the two things she took along with her from the content is that an advice that asked her to not comb her curly hair, and her friend Farah, with whom she ventured off a wedding planning business.