Taapsee Pannu the talented Bollywood actress is all charged up to accept the reality of being fit in order to have a fruitful life. Yes, like many other celebrities, Taapsee too has the passion running in her to keep herself fit. And for this, she indulges in rigorous exercise and workout training.

She states on social media, that she is seeing the calm before the storm. She means to say that she is sitting and focussing right before her intense workout schedule. You can see the passion to workout in her eyes. She looks pensive and in control of her body right here.

You can check this picture to see how serene Taapsee looks just before indulging in her workout.

Check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Focussed to kill, don’t you think? Certainly, her eyes show the level of dedication that Taapsee has towards the goal in mind.

