"The Kerala Story" star Adah Sharma meets with road accident, shares health update

Adah Sharma is one of the finest and most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the industry for many years and we love it. Know more about her health update

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
15 May,2023 15:14:46
Adah Sharma is one of the finest and most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the industry for many years and we love it. Although she’s been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years, she started getting massive success in the entertainment space only after the grand and gigantic success of The Kerala Story. She’s been a fine actress and well, her talent was never really the question for any of the fans. Right now, all her fans are extremely and immensely happy for the fact that The Kerala Story has indeed become a blockbuster success. Her social media game is also lit and well, that’s why, all her posts and updates from her end go viral on social media in no time.

Check out the latest about Adah Sharma and what’s the latest happening at her end right now:

Well, much to the shock and surprise of one and all, Adah Sharma actually had an accident. She spoke about the accident and also shared on social media that she’s doing fine right now. She wrote on her Instagram story,

“I’m fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major but thank you for the concern.”

We at IWMBuzz wish Adah Sharma good luck and fortune and we also hope that may everything continue to remain fine at her end. Well, what’s your take and opinion on this update? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

