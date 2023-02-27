Vidya Balan is well-known in the film industry for her powerful performances in movies with strong female leads. Apart from that, she is a very active user of social media, and her Instagram page features a range of content posted by her.

The actress has taken Instagram by storm through her hilarious and stimulating reels. She has garnered tens of millions of views on her reels and that is a clear testament to people loving her work. Her reels are mostly funny and are based on meme material or a movie dialogue reference.

Recently, Vidya took to Instagram and shared a new reel video wherein she can be seen first relaxing on a couch while enjoying listening to music. Later, when she tries to sing the song, a weird sound is heard and it is hilarious. Captioning her post, she wrote: “Mooooooooooonnndayyy 🐮” Check below!