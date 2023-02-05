Whether weekend or weekdays nothing stops Jessica Biel to have a perfect workout routine to keep herself in shape and healthy. The star has time and again dropped videos from her crazy wild workout sessions on her Instagram handle, where she has been spotted acing hardcore gym drills. Saying that, the actress has now again shared a video from her weekend gym drills, as she takes off some heavy dumbbell lunges workout. She got a mix of front lunges and side lunges.

Lunges should be you staple workout when it comes to your leg workout. It helps you with reducing cellulites. It increases your strength and stability. This also helps you develop balance in your body.

In the video, we can see Jessica Biel working out hard. She wore casual white t-shirt teamed with sleek straight grey gym pants. She topped the look with green jacket and a pair of sporty white shoes. She completed the look with a casual high top-knot hairbun. She can be seen working out with a dumbbell. We can also see her trainer instructing her on spot.

Sharing the video, Jessica Biel wrote, “In the gym with @benbrunotraining… and some other guy who won’t stop distracting me!! 😅 Anyway. Ben just launched the coolest / easiest new program to help people get back on track in 2023 – eating healthier, getting stronger – it’s so thorough… cannot recommend it enough. 🥇”

