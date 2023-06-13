ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Vicky Kaushal celebrates success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with swag, check amazing squad moment

Check out this special celebration moment of Vicky Kaushal and the entire squad after the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie. The project is indeed a grand success and well, no wonder, we simply can't keep calm for real. Let's check out this footage

13 Jun,2023 06:50:07
Vicky Kaushal is one of the most charming and talented actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor has been doing terrific work for the longest time and we love that about him. He’s the perfect example of an artiste who’s waited patiently for the right time to unleash the best that he’s got in him and well, we love it. Well, all thanks to his hard work, efforts and dedication, Vicky Kaushal became a star in literally no time, especially after the grand success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Ever since then, the actor didn’t look back in his career ever and we love it. Not just in the professional space, Vicky Kaushal is pretty sorted personally too as he’s married to the love of her life aka Katrina Kaif.

Check out this latest video shared by Vicky Kaushal that celebrates the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on social media:

Whenever Vicky Kaushal shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, internet truly loves every bit of it and can’t keep calm in the genuine sense of the term. Well, this time, he’s seen happily celebrating the success of the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke that also starred Sara Ali Khan in the lead role alongside him. Well, in a video, he can be seen chilling and celebrating with the entire squad and well, we are loving it. Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic and wonderful to watch, ain’t it? Brilliant, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

