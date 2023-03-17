Vidya Balan is among the most beloved and admired actors and entertainers in the Hindi film industry. The best thing about Vidya Balan is that she has made everyone proud. She has worked as an A-list actress in the Hindi entertainment industry for many years. So it’s no wonder that hundreds of girls around the nation who want to be actresses have felt the same way because she has essentially started a new trend of performers portraying strong roles for women.

She is using social media frequently. On Instagram, Vidya Balan enjoys a large fan base. Her great daily candid updates on social media have earned her 7.3 million Instagram followers, which is unsurprising. Her recent outfit choices have further sparked the obsession of her fans.

Vidya Balan’s Video Appearance

The actress looked stunning as ever when she appeared in a transparent black saree and stole the show. She paired it with a full-sleeved blouse to highlight the lightweight and silky drape. Vidya’s blouse is solid black and has a plunging V-neckline. Vidya Balan kept her appearance traditional by wearing all-black and accessorizing with silver jewelry. She accessorized with silver drop earrings and a silver ring, which completed her picture-perfect ensemble. The glam options included a middle part and sleeked back low hairdo, chocolate brown lip color, subtle smokey eyes, mascara on the lashes, and dewy make-up. In the video, she showed photoshoot pictures with beautiful posture in her saree outfit. Vidya Balan captioned her Instagram post, “Camera, sari aur main !”

Vidya Balan Upcoming Work

Vidya Balan will next be seen in an untitled romantic comedy starring Pratik Gandhi, and she will reconnect with Anu Menon in Neeyat, a murder mystery thriller.

Did you like seeing Vidya Balan in a sheer black saree?