Vidya Balan is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Hindi language films. The diva has won several awards for her performances, including a National Film Award, six Filmfare Awards, and the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honors. Some of her notable films include “The Dirty Picture,” “Kahaani,” “Tumhari Sulu,” and “Shakuntala Devi.” In addition, she is known for portraying strong and unconventional female characters on screen and advocating for women’s empowerment and gender equality. A career in the Hindi TV industry that began many years ago has been effectively turned into a lovely profession in the Hindi entertainment industry, and we adore it.

Vidya Balan and her astute casting decisions guaranteed that female actresses received their full amount of passion, love, acclaim, and respect. Vidya Balan’s social media game has suddenly improved to the point that everything she posts is entertaining. She’s become a pioneer in entertaining and interesting content, and we also saw a similarly humorous video from her end this time.

Vidya Balan frequently appears in social media videos to promote her work and social concerns, share personal stories, and entertain her followers. We go nuts and melt in amazement whenever she comes out with a humorous and entertaining Instagram reel. She just released a hilarious video of herself dressed in a dark blue outfit.

Vidya Balan’s Funny Video Appearance

Vidya Balan donned a dark blue kurta and pants ensemble with a white dot pattern. Vidya’s hair was styled in a middle-parted wavy way. She applied dark brown lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. She doesn’t require any other accessories to complete her look. In the video, she sits on a beige couch and says, with a beautiful, sorrowful look, “Itna akela ho gaya hu dosto, ki jine near dil luteya ke baad Oh ho! (with Punjabi-style dance moves) khud hi bol leta hu,” She laughs out loud as a melancholy tune plays in the background. Vidya Balan captioned her video post, “O ho! Audio courtesy: @meer_qays_bugti.”

