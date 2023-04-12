Popular Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who has been in the industry for over a decade, recently revealed she was once “advised” to go under the knife. As per reports in Times Of India, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Yami said one navigates their career through all kinds of advice, but if there’s one suggestion, she is glad she didn’t take, it has to be about a nose job. “I was advised to get a nose job! There are so many advice floating around (this was one of them). I was advised to get a nose job! There are so many advice floating around (this was one of them)… I have a nose like ‘pakore (a deep-fried snack)’ and someone asked me to do something about it. But I flatly refused.”

Yami said she is perplexed by people’s obsession with beauty standards and commented that the toxic cycle of suggesting someone change their appearance to get more work needs to break. “What is people’s obsession with others faces?! There are girls, people who take it seriously. I feel very bad because you have to look at yourself every day and work. Sometimes if some things go wrong…”

“I mean, it is a personal choice, to each his own, I am no one to comment on anybody else. But I feel it is not right, if you want to do something, that should be your choice. It shouldn’t be coming from anyone, that, ‘Oh, this is what you need to do so then you will get cast or look better.’ I don’t agree with all those things,” she added.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.