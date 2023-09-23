Movies | Releases

SRK's Meer Foundation, in collaboration with various NGOs organises special screenings of Jawan

TMeer Foundation, led by Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, collaborates with multiple non-governmental organizations to organize exclusive screenings of the movie 'Jawan'.

Author: IWMBuzz
23 Sep,2023 17:55:10
Meer Foundation, founded by Shah Rukh Khan, is known for its commitment towards societal betterment. Recently, the Foundation organized special screenings of the movie “Jawan,” with the aim of bringing joy to underprivileged individuals. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan himself and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, which is owned by the actor. The movie was released globally on September 7, 2023, generating tremendous anticipation among the fans.

During an engaging #AskSRK session with his fans, Shah Rukh Khan shared insights into his foundation’s work. When asked about it, he humbly responded, “I think we are moving in the right direction and helping as many as we can to lead a happier life. No need to talk about that. But very excited I have just told them to show the film #Jawan to all NGOs this week. All over. Somebody just gave me that idea so feeling happy.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has collaborated with multiple NGOs to support various causes and spread smiles across the country. These NGOs work towards supporting acid attack survivors, underprivileged children, orphans, street children, individuals from slum communities, tribal children, disabled people, teachers, Anganwadi workers, and NGO personnel, among others.

It was a memorable experience for numerous individuals as for most it also marked their first ever theatre visit, resulting in delightful smiles.

To continue spreading happiness and heartwarming moments, Meer Foundation will continue to organise similar screenings throughout the week across the country.

