Cardi B‘s path to becoming a fashion icon appears inevitable, given her lyrics about “bloody” Christian Louboutin heels, Balenciaga boots, and Fendi and Prada handbags. The “Money” singer, born and raised in the Bronx, has established a look as bold and aggressive as her music, proving she is no one-hit wonder when it comes to serving looks on the red carpet and in her music videos. She has only recently come into the public eye, but she already has a strong sense of fashion.

Cardi B has always loved wearing loud clothes, or more specifically, anything that is unconventional enough for her taste. The girl has always impressed us with her choice of clothing and demeanour, whether during casual appearances, street style, or red-carpet events. She exudes tremendous confidence, which is evident in the clothes she wears. She is open to trying new things and doesn’t give a damn about fashion critics. Her attire is equally as talented as her music, which is full of talent. Let’s take a look at some of her most stylish outings.

With its sweeping overskirt draped over wide-leg pants and the cone bra bodice a la Madonna/Gaultier, Cardi’s creamy white Christian Siriano jumpsuit was bold and chic.

According to InStyle, the dress from the Ashi couture line that Cardi wore on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards took two to three weeks to make (about 150 hours of labour).

Cardi attended the Jeremy Scott fashion show in the front row wearing a gorgeous leopard print pantsuit and a bombshell-worthy bustier.

She did not disappoint anyone when she wore a pearl in an oyster shell ensemble from Thierry Mugler’s 1995 fall couture collection, which was previously worn by model Simonetta Gianfelici, on the red carpet for the 61st Grammy Awards.

The floor-length, beaded, jewel-encrusted dress had long sleeves, a scoop neckline, and a slit that went up to her left hip and cradled her growing tummy. The dress was completed by a hugely fluffy train that was cream in colour and was joined by a matching beaded belt. The Moschino outfit required four weeks to create, according to Elive !’s red carpet coverage. Cardi finished it with a tri-point headdress embellished with pearls, rhinestones, jewels that took three whole days to manufacture, a layered choker, and pink smokey eyes.



