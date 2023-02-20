Cardi B was on a roll with her hits in 2022, and fans loved every moment of it. From “Up” to “Wild Side,” the rapper has been topping charts and dominating the airwaves. Her latest release, “Rumors,” featuring Lizzo, has been causing a buzz and setting the stage for her upcoming album. With her unique style and unapologetic lyrics, Cardi B has become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Here’s a look at some of her biggest hits from 2022.

“Up” Released in February, “Up” quickly became a fan favorite and spent several weeks at the top of the charts. The upbeat and empowering anthem is about self-love and confidence, and Cardi B’s delivery is as fierce as ever.

“Wild Side” Featuring Normani, “Wild Side” is a sultry and sensual track that showcases Cardi B’s versatility as an artist. The song’s catchy hook and smooth production make it a standout on the album, and the music video, featuring stunning choreography, is a must-see.

“Rumors” “Rumors” is Cardi B’s latest release, and it has already garnered millions of views and streams. Featuring Lizzo, the song deals with the rumours and negativity that come with fame. Its catchy chorus and violent verses are another hit for the rapper.

With her upcoming album set to drop soon, Cardi B shows no signs of slowing down in 2022. Fans can expect more hits and more chart-topping bangers from the queen of rap.