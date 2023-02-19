Doja Cat is one of the most well-known vocalists in the music business; in addition to singing her own tracks, she also creates, composes, and even produces music. It is something fantastic, and it has really improved and increased this artist’s connection to her audience.

Each of Doja Cat’s tracks exhibits a great deal of her inventiveness, and we are aware that as an artist, she has developed, as each of her releases gains in popularity. Various platforms, like TikTok, have seen the viral success of some of Doja’s tracks. Due to this, the artist now enjoys countless millions of streams on different digital platforms including YouTube, iTunes, and Spotify. Doja Cat is the most popular artist, and many of her followers frequently listen to her songs, complete albums, collaborations, and more on these apps and websites.

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat’s debut single from “Planet Her,” “Kiss Me More,” was a song that swiftly garnered popularity; according to Spotify, it has received over 1.3 billion streams.

Woman

We won’t lie: Doja Cat’s album “Planet Her” was fantastic. Another one of her songs, “Woman,” even gained traction on TikTok and may be responsible for the song’s billion streams today.

You Right

The Weeknd and Doja Cat worked together to create the fantastic song “You Right,” which we all adore. This song, which has received more than 419 million streams, really brought out the best in both singers.

Say So

2020 saw the release of “Say So,” which was an instant hit and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Doja Cat’s soft vocals are paired with a funky, retro-inspired groove in this catchy, uplifting song that will have you dancing. Over 700 million people have watched the music video on YouTube, in which Doja Cat appears dressed in a variety of vibrant and unusual clothes.

Juicy

2018 saw the release of Doja Cat’s breakthrough single, “Juicy,” which spread like wildfire online. Doja Cat’s sultry vocals are paired with a lively, uplifting melody that is ideal for getting you hyped up in the song. A fan favorite, the music video has received over 300 million views on YouTube and portrays Doja Cat in a number of vibrant and amusing clothes.