Nikhita Gandhi is one of the most talented and loved singers in the country. The singer has worked her way to the top like no other and well, some of the best songs she’s been a part of are Munda Sona Hoon Main, Naach Meri Rani, Jugnu, Tere Pyaar Mein, Qaarifana, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, and many more. Check out this fun and exciting rapid fire conversation with the talented singer for some fun.

Would you ever date a fan?

No.

How would someone get your special attention?

Feed me dal chawal. (Laughs)

Your top 3 all-time favourite movies?

Ten Things I Hate About You, The Joker and Spiderman.

Do you sing in the shower?

Always. I love the acoustics.

What is your biggest fear?

Not growing or evolving.

What would you like your superpower to be?

The ability to eat endless amount of food and not put on weight. (Laughs)

One thing which you always want people to remember about you?

I want people to think about me and feel happy. I want to be remembered for my positive energy.

Lastly, a message for the fans?

Just be yourself and love life.