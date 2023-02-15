An outstanding figure in the world of popular culture is Shankar Mahadevan. Only the mention of his name causes us to immediately think of the passionate, vivacious, quick-witted, mind-blowing songs that Shankar Mahadevan sings. The most esteemed and adored performer is Shankar Mahadevan. He is the most admired and revered vocalist in the Bollywood business. We will peek at some of Shankar Mahadevan’s well-known songs in this excerpt, which are always pleasing to the ear.

Breathless

Breathless was more than simply a song; it was a love narrative sung in one take. The song “Breathless” is continuous; there are no breaks, stanzas, verses, or even apparent breath pauses. Although the song’s complete version lasted longer than six minutes, the video was only two and forty seconds long. Technology made the track’s ‘breathless’ sound possible, as Mahadevan was forthright enough to admit in the afterlife. However, singing this song for a minute can make you feel out of breath. This song revitalized Mahadevan’s career and helped his self-titled album become a hit.

Maa

One might become emotional just hearing the word “Ma,” and Mahadevan put his heart and soul into this song, bringing out the child in him. Most individuals were moved to tears by “Maa.” Along with some exquisite lyrics, Prasoon Joshi also composed one of the greatest songs ever used in a Hindi movie.

Kajra Re

When this upbeat track was first released, it received much positive feedback. Alisha Chinai made a triumphant comeback, while vocalist Mahadevan added another feather to his cap with “Kajra Re.” We all liked Aishwarya Rai, of course.

Ekadantaya Vakratundaya

This Marathi song of devotion is not from a movie. Mahadevan’s performance of the “Ekadantaya Vakratundaya” prayer demonstrated why he is such a devoted follower of Lord Ganesha. Former Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray commended Mahadevan for this endeavour. How a Tamilian could sing a Marathi song so well surprised many people. Mahadevan has lived in Mumbai despite being Tamil by origin.

Wake Up Sid

Hate waking up to that dull alarm? Would you like to start your day off with Wake Up Sid? The club version of the Ranbir Kapoor movie’s title song is the ideal remedy for early morning drowsiness. Mahadevan demonstrated once more why his voice is suitable for soft rock songs.

Source : chaibiscuit, youtube