Adnan Sami’s birthday bash was an intimate yet star-studded affair

Singer Adnan Sami needs no introduction, where the man is responsible for giving some of the finest and most-loved songs over the years. While his playback singing in films has been limited and selective, no one can forget how Sami was one of the original pop singers in the early 2000s when he delivered some chartbusters like ‘Lift Karadey’, ‘Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao’, and ‘Tera Chehra’ among others.

And recently, the legendary singer celebrated his birthday which would have been another normal birthday if not for the sheer star-studded line-up he managed to assemble at his home. Interestingly, despite his birthday celebrations being an intimate affair, the gathering witnessed some of the most loved celebrities which had an amalgamation of actors and singers.

Where else would you see the likes of Adnan Sami, Sonu Nigam, Shaan and Shankar Mahadevan in one frame.

Posting a long series of images and multiple posts from his birthday bash, Sami captioned it, ‘Some moments from a beautiful afternoon at our home!! These moments are simply blessed… You can’t really plan them!’ He also went on to share the collab posts that were shared by Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan.

When it comes to his latest work in films, Sami last sang ‘Yeh Nazar’ in film, I Love You but over eight years ago, he sang the now iconic song, ‘Bhar Do Jholi’ in the blockbuster film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan.