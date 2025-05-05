Singer Sonu Nigam Banned From Kannada Industry After Controversial Remarks?

Singer Sonu Nigam may face a ban from the Kannada Industry. In his recent concert, a young boy rudely asked Sonu Nigam to sing Kannada songs at the concert.

Reacting to the incident Sonu Nigam said, ‘Mujhe accha nahi laga ki jitna uss ladke ki umar nahi hogi usse pehle toh main Kannada gaane gaa raha hoon. (I didn’t like that boy I have been singing Kannada songs before he was even born).’

The singer even referred to the Pahalgam incident and said ‘Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo kar rahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai. (This is the reason behind what happened in Pahalgam. This is exactly why. Look first at who is standing in front of you).’

He also added, ‘I love Kannadigas, I love you guys.’

After this incident, Legal action was taken against the singer. Reacting to the controversy, Sonu Nigam told HTCity, ‘Sirf chaar-panch gundey type the jo waha pe chilla rahe the (Only four-five goon-types were shouting there).’

He added, ‘There were girls who were telling them not to shout and disturb the scene.’

Sonu Nigam claimed that it was important to remind those five that when people were targeted in Pahalgam, no one asked which language they spoke.

Stakeholders will discuss Sonu Nigam’s future in Kannada History. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) will discuss on this controversy in Sandalwood with other big names on Monday.

Nigam has sung many Kannada songs, including Ninna Nodo and Sadha Ninna Kannali.