Sonu Nigam responds to impersonation on Twitter; calls it ‘dangerous’

Singer Sonu Nigam recently took to Instagram to express his frustration over an impersonation issue on X (formerly Twitter). He revealed that a verified account on the platform has been falsely using his name, raising serious concerns about the potential consequences.

In his post, Sonu questioned the lack of action from authorities and the silence of the media, administration, and government despite their awareness of the situation. He wrote, “Can you imagine that a single controversial post from this fake account could put my family and me in danger? This man has been playing with my name and credibility for no reason, yet no one is speaking up. Are they waiting for something to happen before offering condolences? Thank you.”

The singer, who is not on X, highlighted the risks of such impersonation, emphasizing that misleading posts under his name could create unnecessary trouble.

This is not the first time celebrities have faced issues with fake accounts. With the rise of deepfakes and online fraud, public figures often find themselves battling impersonation and misinformation.

Following his post, fans and supporters urged authorities to intervene. Many users expressed concern over the misuse of his identity, with some tagging relevant officials, asking for strict action.

Sonu Nigam has been a prominent voice in the Indian music industry for decades, and his concerns reflect the growing dangers of unchecked impersonation on social media. As of now, there has been no official response from X or any regulatory body regarding the matter.