Sonu Nigam shares harrowing experience of pain while performing at his concert

Sonu Nigam recently shared a glimpse of a challenging moment before his Pune concert, revealing the intense back pain he endured just before stepping on stage. In a video posted on Instagram, the singer could be seen lying down, struggling with discomfort, while his team provided support backstage.

Despite the pain, Sonu powered through the performance, even managing to dance to his song “Bijuria.” Reflecting on the experience, he admitted that his movements may have worsened his condition but emphasized his commitment to delivering what his audience expects. “One of the toughest days, but also rewarding. While singing, we often make spontaneous movements, and that might have triggered the spasm. But I didn’t want to hold back. It turned out well, and I’m glad,” he shared.

Describing the severity of his condition, he said, “It felt like a sharp needle near my spine, where even a small movement caused more pain. It was intense.”

Singer Shaan extended his support, acknowledging Sonu’s long-standing back issues. He commented, “Maa Saraswati is with you, brother! Your dedication to your art and fans ensures that her blessings will always be there. I have seen you deal with this pain, and I can only imagine what this moment must have been like.”

Recently, Sonu received appreciation for his rendition of “Mere Dholna 3.0” from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. With a career spanning over three decades, he remains one of India’s most prolific playback singers, having recorded more than 4,000 songs across various languages.