Sonu Nigam clarifies about ‘stones thrown’ at concert

Playback singer Sonu Nigam recently performed at DTU’s Engifest 2025. However, reports surfaced suggesting that the event was disrupted due to objects being thrown at the stage, leading him to pause the concert. The singer has now clarified the situation, denying claims of stone or bottle throwing.

Taking to Instagram on March 25, Sonu Nigam shared a picture from the concert and addressed the rumors. He stated that there was no major disturbance involving stones or bottles, as some reports claimed. Instead, he revealed that a vape was thrown on stage, hitting his team member Subhankar. Upon being informed, he briefly paused the performance to warn the audience about maintaining decorum.

Nigam explained that after he addressed the crowd, no further disruptions occurred. The only object later thrown on stage was a bunny hairband, which he humorously acknowledged. The singer’s composed response reassured fans, many of whom expressed their relief in the comments section of his post.

Some audience members had initially shared concerns after reports suggested that the large gathering of students had posed a safety risk. However, Sonu Nigam made it clear that the event continued without further issues after his request for cooperation.

The singer also shared a series of pictures from the event, wearing a black-and-white striped co-ord set. He mentioned learning the term “Pookie” at the fest, referring to the moment when a fan tossed a bunny headband on stage. Embracing the gesture, he wore it while performing, earning cheers from the audience. The crowd enthusiastically chanted the nickname, making it a memorable moment from the concert.