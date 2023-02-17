Two of the most well-known Bollywood vocalists are Neha Kakkar and Monali Thakur. They both provide formidable competition to one another in the fashion world. They have received high accolades for their vocals.

The best protection a woman can wear is a saree. The six or nine yards of unadulterated joy are what give women a more refined and attractive appearance. When Neha Kakkar wore a saree, she always killed the look when she did truly appear bombastic.

The easiest and most comfortable garments a woman might wear are sarees. They are perfectly appropriate for every situation and enhance a woman’s beauty tenfold.

When Neha Kakkar wears a saree, she always appears to be the epitome of a flawless diva. She looked incomparably captivating wearing it both for concerts and at her wedding. She is a great inspiration for anyone who loves sarees and wants to try on a wide range of different styles and designs. Here are some of Neha Kakkar’s best images, showing her in a diva-like pose ready to shatter some hearts with her beauty. This is an actual illustration of how wearing a saree enhances a woman’s allure.

Raji Ramniq Design Studio’s handloom kalamkari border saree and sleeveless backless kalamkari blouse were worn by Neha Kakkar when she taped an episode of Indian Idol. She looked stunning with her golden jhumkas and straight hair!

The diva looks stunning in her delicate rose gold saree with a thick black border embellished with sequins.

Neha smiles in this photo while wearing a magnificent green saree and letting her hair fall in curls.

Monali Thakur has a very delicate voice that causes everyone to become overcome with emotion. With her singing abilities, Monali has won over everyone’s hearts, and each and every one of her fans love the way she sings. Her melodies, “Sawaar Loon,” allow us to witness it. The song continues to rank among the top Bollywood tunes. Monali is an actual fashion icon. Any other lady would be envious of her flawless physique.

Monali Thakur and Neha Kakkar have worn sarees in a variety of settings, and it goes without saying that they both look incredibly beautiful and charming.

However, we at IWMBuzz want to know who, between Neha Kakar and Monali Thakur, you think looks sexier in a saree. Would you please vote in our poll?