From Kakkars to Chinki Minki, Celebrities Who Parted Ways With Their Families In 2025: The Year of Broken Bonds

The year 2025 was not just a year of glamour and releases for the entertainment world, but it also witnessed many deep family breakdowns. Be it a sister-sister relationship or a brother-sister relationship, this year many celebs openly spoke about distancing themselves from their blood relations, which shocked not only the industry but also their fans.

Surabhi and Samridhi Mehra (Chinki Minki)

In July 2025, popular social media twins, Surbhi and Samridhi Mehra aka Chinky-Minky, announced that they were separating through an emotional Instagram post. The rift between the sisters, who have been seen together in their funny videos and television shows, shocked millions of their fans.

Sonu Kakkar breaks ties with siblings

This year, Sonu Kakkar shared a shocking post saying that she is no longer the sister of Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. She wrote, “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars…” This news came at a time when Sonu was missing from Tony’s birthday celebrations, and since then speculations have been rife. However, fans are still confused about this statement whether it is publicity or truth.

Amaal Malik’s separation from family

In March 2025, music composer and singer Amaal Malik shared on his social media a very emotional and disturbing post that he was suffering from mental stress and depression. He said that now he is keeping a distance from his family and will only maintain professional connections. He wrote in his post that due to his parents, there has been a distance in the relationship between him and his brother Armaan Malik.

Amaal said that even though he has achieved a lot in his career, he kept breaking down in his personal life and now he has taken this big step for his own well-being.

The year 2025 made it clear that behind the glittering world, there are many untold pains hidden. Keeping distance from family is not a small decision, and when these decisions are taken by public figures, the feelings behind them are even deeper.

Fans are now hoping that all these actors stay well personally and reach even greater heights in their careers.

