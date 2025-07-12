Amaal Malik Opens Up on Depression, Breakup, and Family Pressure: “Everyone said I was killing it, but it was killing me”

Famous music composer Amaal Malik opened up about the challenges in his life in Siddharth Kannan’s podcast. He told how he went into a ‘musical depression’ even after giving big hits like ‘Badla’, ‘De De Pyar De’, and ‘Kabir Singh’.

“My songs were becoming hits, but I could not connect with myself.”

Amaal said, “After these films, my musical journey was going up. Everyone was saying, ‘You are killing it, ‘but they did not know that, in reality, it was killing me from the inside. I was not able to connect with anything; everything seemed hollow.”

“I was in a relationship, but when I did not get respect, I left it.”

He also shared the story of his breakup and said that the girl was not from the industry, but understood his work.

“I was about to go for a gig when her call came. I told her that if your parents do not respect me and my work, this relationship cannot move forward. I wished her good luck and said goodbye.”

“There was conflict at home, too. My mother used to compare me with Armaan.”

Amaal also said there was a conflict of ideas in the family.

“My mother is a lawyer. According to her, I am disorganized and indisciplined. She often used to compare me with Armaan. But my path was different. I did not get the call of a godfather, who would make everything easy.”

“Anu Malik always tried to suppress Daboo Malik.”

When Siddharth asked if Anu Malik ever tried to suppress his father, Daboo Malik, Amaal immediately said, “Yes, always. Because he considers himself the best. There was a time when Anu’s uncle composed a song for free because he had heard that Dad was going to compose.”

“Armaan and I are unbreakable.”

Finally, he said, “Armaan and I always stand for each other. No matter what happens, no one can separate us.”

This emotional interview with Amaal Malik not only gives a glimpse of his struggle but also explains how loneliness and pain are sometimes hidden behind glamour and success.