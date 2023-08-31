Television | Celebrities

In a recent Instagram post, the talented singer Amaal Malik shared a romantic snippet from his latest music video, capturing the hearts of his fans. Dressed impeccably in a stylish black outfit, Amaal exuded grandeur and charm as he celebrated the success of his music video.

In his caption, Amaal playfully spilled the beans about the behind-the-scenes magic, revealing that the seemingly romantic moment was actually a result of waiting for that much-awaited “cut” signal from director Krish Trivedi. As it turns out, their hearts might have been in the moment, but their stomachs were eagerly anticipating a lunch break. Talk about a peek behind the glamorous curtain of the entertainment world!

The music video, titled “Mohabbat,” has been making waves, and Amaal joyously shared that it’s well on its way to reaching half a million reels on social media. It’s clear that fans are falling in love with both the music and the captivating visuals.

Amaal Malik’s Instagram post not only gave fans a glimpse of his romantic side but also reminded us that even in the world of glitz and glamour, there’s a touch of everyday reality. It’s a delightful reminder that the magic of music doesn’t just happen on screen; it takes dedication, hard work, and sometimes, a well-deserved lunch break.

Amaal Mallik is a highly acclaimed Indian music composer and playback singer who has carved a niche for himself in the vibrant Bollywood music industry. With a remarkable ability to blend contemporary beats with classic melodies, he has composed numerous chart-topping songs that have become anthems in Indian cinema. Amaal is known for his versatility, creating music that spans various genres, from soulful romantic ballads to foot-tapping dance numbers. His melodious compositions and soulful renditions have earned him a dedicated fan base and a prominent position in the Indian music landscape, making him a celebrated figure in the industry.