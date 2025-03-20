Amaal Malik announces separation from family; reveals being depressed in a disturbing statement

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has spoken publicly about his struggles with mental health and family issues. In a detailed social media post, he revealed that he has been dealing with clinical depression and announced his decision to distance himself from his family.

Mallik shared that he has endured years of emotional distress and no longer wishes to remain silent. He expressed frustration over being undervalued despite his efforts to provide security for his loved ones. According to him, his dedication to music and career growth came at the cost of his personal well-being.

Reflecting on his decade-long career, Mallik pointed out that his journey in the music industry, alongside his brother Armaan Mallik, was shaped through hard work and persistence. He stated that both have established their identities beyond their family connections. However, he blamed his parents for causing a rift between the two brothers.

Mallik alleged that his parents’ actions affected his confidence and well-being. He claimed that they created obstacles in his personal life and questioned his achievements. He further shared that, despite facing constant challenges, he continued to push forward, believing in his resilience.

Revealing his struggles with depression, Mallik admitted that his self-worth had been impacted by repeated conflicts. He acknowledged his own role in the situation but emphasized that the actions of close family members had left lasting effects.

Asserting his need to move forward, he declared that he is cutting personal ties with his family and will maintain only professional interactions with them. He stated that this decision is necessary for his mental and emotional recovery.

Mallik, the son of Daboo Malik and grandson of Sardar Malik, made his debut as a composer in 2014 with Jai Ho. Over the years, he has composed numerous songs and built a name for himself in the industry. His statement has sparked reactions from fans and industry peers, with many expressing support.