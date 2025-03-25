Neha Kakkar’s Brother Tony Kakkar Condemns Online Hate, Reveals The Real Issue

Popular singer Neha Kakkar became a victim of online hate after she arrived three hours late at her concert in Melbourne. The event was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM, but the artist arrived on stage at 10 PM. Though she apologized and expressed her regrets to the audience, some of them couldn’t let go of her mistake. As soon as the video and news broke out, netizens targeted her, leading Neha to receive mean comments and messages. Addressing the online hate now, Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar revealed the real reason behind it while raising a question.

Tony dropped a post with a text that explained the situation. He asked a question from his fans ‘who is to blame? Mentioning the situation in the post he said, “Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements – booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, Who is to blame?”

Tony’s post hints at online hate Neha Kakkar has been receiving from yesterday and he revealed the reason behind Neha being late is the management team didn’t arrange anything, leading to delay at the concert. Though he didn’t directly mention anyone’s name but all the points suggest that Tony shared this taking a stand for Neha Kakkar.

However, the audience had mixed reactions. A user backfired on Tony, saying,”You are to blame since you consider yourself worthy of such things.”

The second expressed his concern, “Sir, Concert apki Sister ka tha 3 hrs delay hua toh audience gussa hogi hi hogi aap bs unko justification dedo qki log paise dekr aaye the @tonykakkar.”

The third said, “Jispe bete vahi jaane yaha gyaan dene toh sab aate hai jispar beeti hoti hai vahi jane.”