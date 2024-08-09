TV News: Neha Kakkar Recreates Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey’s Ve Haaniyaan, Paras Kalnawat Makes His Mother Proud To Divyanka Tripathi’s Adventure In Caves

In the television world, there have been several major developments, from Neha Kakkar recreating the hit song Ve Haaniyaan and Paras Kalnawat making his mother proud to Divyanka Tripathi’s adventure in caves; check out all the details below.

1) Neha Kakkar Recreates Sargun Mehta And Ravi Dubey’s Ve Haaniyaan In Her Voice

Sargun and Ravi, on their Instagram handle, shared the poster of their new collaboration with Neha Kakkar. The female pop singer recreates the hit song Ve Haaniyaan, which is the debut song of Dreamiyata Musiic, a production house owned by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. It will be interesting to hear the song in Neha Kakkar’s voice. Originally, the song was sung by Danny Ft Avvy Sra. The audio version of the song is already out on all platforms, and the official video will be released a day after Independence Day on 16th August 2024.

2) Paras Kalnawat Makes His Mother Feel Proud

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kundali Bhagya actor Paras shared a glimpse of his mother’s proud moment for her son as she sees Paras on the Billboard of a road. The duo looks at the Billboard excitedly. The mother-son duo looked cute together, and Paras also shared the photoshoot glimpse that’s on the Billboard.

3) Ashi Singh Reunites With Meet Producer, Expresses Her Excitement

Meet actress Ashi, who shared a cheerful photo posing with the producer, Jitendra Singla, of the show. The duo smiled for the photo, and the actress in the text revealed that she is working again with him and her excitement, saying, “And working again. Excitedddd.”

4) Ashi Singh And Krystal D’Souza Working Together For A Project?

Popular actress Krystal D’Souza shared a glimpse of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on her Instagram story, hinting at her new project at the same time. This reminds us of Ashi Singh sharing photos from Ramoji Film City a couple of days ago, which hints that the actresses might be working on the same project together. Well, there is no information about it.

5) Divyanka Tripathi’s Adventure In Caves

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared a collage photo showcasing her adventurous time in the Cave. The actress didn’t mention the Cave’s name, but her energy is grabbing attention. The actress enthusiastically posed in the caves, showcasing her quirky side. Her pretty white mini dress suited her vibe.

6) Saumya Tandon Serves Tikhi Mirchi Vibe In Green Floral Sharara Set

For the new photoshoot, Saumya wore a sparkling dark green sharara set, including a plunging neckline peplum kurta featuring pink floral prints paired with a matching sharara palazzo and plain dupatta with a lace border. With a beautiful green necklace set and open soft curls, she looked oh-so-breathtaking.