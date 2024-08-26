Neha Kakkar Shares A Fresh Look With New Haircut From Her Upcoming Song

Neha Kakkar always makes waves whenever her new song is about to be released. Her most popular song is Bijli, on which she collaborated with Mika Singh. The song is from the movie Govinda Naam Mera. Her singing skills and fashionable appearance are always on point, and Instagram is proof. The actress flaunts her look with her latest hair makeover for her upcoming song. Check out the stunning makeover look!

Neha Kakkar’s Hairstyle –

Neha Kakkar’s new haircut is a bold departure from her previous styles, showcasing a modern and edgy look. The transformation features stylish side-partition curly open tresses that perfectly frame her face, adding volume and movement. This new look aligns perfectly with her upcoming song’s energetic and upbeat vibe, reflecting her willingness to experiment and evolve her style.

Decoding Neha Kakkar’s Outfit

In her Instagram post, Neha Kakkar shared a photo series of herself as she poses casually. The outfit features a casual plain white with lined textures featuring a sleeveless U-neckline and a sleeveless crop top. It pairs with a black and white line on the sides, which adds style elements to her classy look, and asymmetric hemline bell bottom jeans, giving classiness to her look. The actress opts for a matte finish makeup look with brown matte eyelids, matte lips, and black fluttery lashes and accessories. Her outfit includes gold and diamond bracelets and rings, which enhance the casual look with a gleaming effect.

By sharing the post, Neha Kakkar wrote, “𝐆𝐨𝐭 𝐚 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐭 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐲 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 “𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞” 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐞! @garuudaamusiic.”

The Garuudaa Musiic is a venture by well-known Indian singer and music director Shekhar Ravjiani. This lets us know that Shekhar and Neha Kakkar are collaborating on an upcoming song. Fans are waiting and excited for their next song.

