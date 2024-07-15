Superstar Singer Season 3: Vicky Kaushal Goes Romantic With Neha Kakkar, Check Out Video Now!

Vicky Kaushal made a dazzling appearance on Superstar Singer Season 3 in a special episode of Namaste 90. The Bollywood actor set the fire on the stage as he lip-synced to his hit song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with show’s contestant Shubh Sutradhar singing in the background. The video captures the Bollywood actor’s dazzling performance, in which he sang and danced with judge Neha Kakkar, creating a captivating moment on the show.

Vicky Kaushal’s Romantic Dance With Neha Kakkar-

View Instagram Post 1: Superstar Singer Season 3: Vicky Kaushal Goes Romantic With Neha Kakkar, Check Out Video Now!

The video begins with Vicky Kaushal telling Shubh Sutradhar, “Meri ek request hai, Mein waha aata hu, aap gaaye par mein lip-sync karta hu.” Later, Shubh begins by singing a few lines from “Phir Aur Kya Chahiye.” Sings, “Sun haaniye, jind jaaniye sau baar janam loon to bhi tu hi humdum har dafa chaahiye. Tu hai to mujhe phir aur kya chaahiye Tu hai to mujhe phir aur kya chaahiye. Kisi ki na madad, na dua chaahiye Tu hai to mujhe phir aur kya chaahiye.” Conversely, Vicky Kaushal showcases his stunning skills by perfect lip-syncing with mesmerizing expressions.

Later, Vicky Kaushal points out Neha Kakkar’s sweet lip-sync song as he dedicates it to her. Later, he does a Romantic dance with Neha Kakkar as he goes on his knees for her and creates memorable moments on the Superstar Singer season 3 set.

Sony TV official shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “Vicky Kaushal Ke irresistible charm me pighla diya Super Jugde Neha ka Dil!” with a blushy heart’s face emoji.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.