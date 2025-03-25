Neha Kakkar heavily trolled for arriving 3 hours late in concert; angry fans react

Singer Neha Kakkar faced criticism after arriving late for her concert in Melbourne. The event, scheduled for 7:30 PM, saw her taking the stage at 10 PM. While addressing the audience, she expressed regret and became emotional, stating that she would always remember the night.

Her apology, however, did not resonate with the crowd. Videos circulating online show audience members reacting negatively, accusing her of putting on a performance rather than a sincere apology. Some attendees could be heard calling her “unprofessional” and comparing the moment to a reality show setting.

The backlash intensified when fans realized that the concert lasted less than an hour. Social media users voiced their disappointment, with some calling the experience unsatisfactory. A concertgoer pointed out that the delay, followed by an early wrap-up, made the event feel rushed.

Despite the online reactions, Neha appeared unaffected. She later shared a picture on her Instagram Story, showing her breakfast spread, including paratha, fruits, and cornflakes. She captioned the image with “PositiviTea,” indicating she was focusing on staying positive.

Before performing in Melbourne, Neha had a concert in Sydney on March 22 at Norwest Convention Centre.