Neha Kakkar Reacts On Melbourne Concert Controversy Says, “Organisers Ran Away With My Money”

Neha Kakkar has become a hot topic on the internet recently after her Melbourne concert controversy. It all started with videos of the audience criticising her for coming three hours late on stage at her concert. Today, she posted a story on her Instagram story emphasising that one will regret judging the singer. And now she has dropped a couple of pictures revealing her story in the text.

Neha posted four photos on her Instagram handle sharing what happened that day. In the first slide, the singer expressed her disappointment for judging her without asking what happened to her and why she was late. However, she emphasized that she didn’t tell anyone anything because she didn’t wish to harm anyone, but since everyone is blaming her, she is unveiling the truth.

In the next slide, Neha asked her fans if they knew that she performed for free for her fans at the Melbourne concert. Further, the singer revealed that “the organizers ran away with my money and others too.” Not only that, but her band wasn’t provided food, hotel, safety, or not even water. But her husband Rohanpreet Singh and others arranged things. Despite the issues, she performed that because her fans were waiting.

In the third slide, Neha highlighted the key issues, from no sound systems to organizers declining her call and more. She concluded that there is more to say, but she feels this much is enough for people to understand. Lastly, she thanked all her fans and well-wishers.