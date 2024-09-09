Rose-Lip Color: Spice Up Your Desi Glam Like Neha Kakkar & Shreya Ghoshal With Pinch Of Red

Neha Kakkar and Shreya Ghoshal are popular singers in Bollywood. One is known for her pop and item numbers, while the other is queen of hearts for her mesmerizing and soothing songs. However, they are not only good singers but also have an impeccable sense of fashion, making them inspirations in the industry. Great examples are the photos below, where both of them spice up their desi glam with a pinch of red.

Neha Kakkar’s Desi Glam In Black

The Kala Chasma singer wears a beautiful black lehenga consisting of a sizzling black blouse featuring strappy sleeves paired with a plain skirt and sequin-embellished dupatta, adding a sparkling touch. However, Neha chose to adorn her look with red roses, instantly elevating her appearance. Leaving her hair open, she pinned two roses near her ear, which looked breathtakingly beautiful. The smokey eye makeup, long jhumkas, and killer adaye made the singer look patakha in a desi avatar.

Shreya Ghoshal’s Desi Glam In White

For a function, the melodies Shreya graced her look in a white gown that looked like a saree. The outfit has full-length sleeves with a fitting bodice followed by a long bottom featuring pleats like a saree, while the pallu detail also gives her desi charm. She opted for long jhumkas and an open hairstyle to add an extra dose of sophistication. However, it was her bold choice to apply red lip color, adding a pop touch to her look.