Stray Kids is a South Korean boy-band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group consists of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

Recently, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan turned down ‘V LIVE fans’ request to take his shirt off in a polite manner.

On episode 175 of the singer’s Channie’s Room, Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan spoke about “respecting boundaries” as the fans asked him to strip during the live stream, on September 18. Though fans are now praising the leader for his choice of words and thoughts while refusing to take his shirt off.

https://twitter.com/BCHANFEED/status/1571529536008818690

The leader of the K-pop boy band mentioned that although he is comfortable to show his body to STAYs, he has to respect everyone and it was not “a very polite thing to do.”

he even stopped while dancing just to look at bang chan showing his abs from the big screen 😭 pic.twitter.com/uToOikdNun — 한나 ⤮ (@naurnotchan) September 19, 2022

Bang Chan stated, “Respecting others is very very important. I can’t just take everything off here. I know this is my room… but you know, in front of you guys, I feel like it’s not a very polite thing to do because I’m doing a broadcast with you guys and I can’t just be comfortable.”

SO MANY HANDS ON CHAN’S VERY DEFINED ABS, LEE KNOW’S GROWL WHEN HE SAW THE SAID ABS, BANG CHAN’S BEAUTIFUL DIMPLY SMILE. HOW TO PAY ATTENTION????? pic.twitter.com/i66yxn8TJP — Umi 🐺 (@ustay0801) September 19, 2022

The star further added, “I feel like it’s very rude of me to take everything off in my room. I know it’s my bed, it’s my room and everything… but I gotta respect you guys. This is all about respect.”

“respecting others is very important.. so in front of u it’s not a very polite thing to do so i feel like it’s very rude of me to take everything off in my room. i gotta respect u guys. this is all about respect.. the mood my room has.. it would be too much” remember this please. — 냥 (@homeskz) September 18, 2022

Those who kept asking chan to take his clothes off have the most disgusting behavior istg if I were him I would've punched them in the face and left — 🍿🥰 (@layeredcloud) September 19, 2022

