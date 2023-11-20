Tulsi Kumar’s new music video ‘Mohabbat Karne Wale’ to drop on 22nd November

Get ready for a musical treat as T-Series, helmed by the maestro Bhushan Kumar, unveils its latest masterpiece. Set to release on November 22nd, the upcoming music video titled “Mohabbat Karne Wale” features the soulful vocals of Tulsi Kumar. Known for her captivating voice, Tulsi is all set to mesmerize audiences with her emotive rendition in this eagerly awaited project.

The music video stars Sahaj Singh and is directed by the talented Siddharth Ahuja, promising a visual feast to accompany the enchanting melody. The lyrics, crafted by Hafeez H, add depth to the composition, setting the stage for a heartfelt narrative. Tulsi Kumar, in a stunning red lehenga choli, graces the poster, hinting at the visual allure that awaits fans.

In anticipation of the release, Tulsi Kumar shared the vibrant poster on her social media, expressing, “A heart that loves deeply knows both bliss and #MohabbatKarneWale. Releasing on 22nd November.” The collaboration between T-Series and Tulsi Kumar is sure to strike a chord with music enthusiasts, promising a harmonious blend of melody and emotion. Save the date for this musical journey that is poised to capture hearts and create a symphony of love on November 22nd.