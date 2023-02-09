Tulsi Kumar is one of the most well-known personalities in the music industry. She started her singing career by singing songs in movies like ‘Chup Chup Ke’, ‘Aksar’ and many more. She also delivered her first music album in 2009 titled ‘Love Ho Jaaye’. She has matured into a successful solo artist, shouldering the brand T-Series, all while being a loving wife and mother.

Tulsi isn’t just an appreciated vocalist but also a fashion icon. The stunning diva often creates buzz due to her work and fashion choices. She is a style icon and knows to nail each of her looks. From western attire to Indian traditional wear, beauty can make anyone go weak in their knees in any outfit.

Tulsi has a beautiful smile and confidence on her face, which makes her even prettier and more attractive. If you are ever looking for style inspiration and want to look hot and sexy, then Tulsi can show you how to exactly bring your A-game on. Today, she took to Instagram and shared her winter looks via a reel video. In the video posted on her social media account, she can be seen in three different outfits. Check the video below and tell us your favourite winter look of Tulsi.