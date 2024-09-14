A.R. Rahman Lauds ‘Shimul Polash’: Bohurupi’s First Track Wins Hearts with Folk Charm

In a heartening gesture, legendary composer A.R. Rahman has expressed his admiration for ‘Shimul Polash,’ the inaugural track from Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s upcoming film, Bohurupi. The folk number, sung by Nanichora Das Baul and Shrestha Das, has captivated Rahman’s attention, prompting him to share the song on social media.

Composed by Nanichora and Bonnie Chakraborty, ‘Shimul Polash’ embodies the essence of Bengali folk music, transporting listeners to the vibrant landscape of rural Bengal. Nanichora’s lyrics beautifully complement the melody, weaving a narrative that resonates with the film’s themes.

The music video, featuring Shiboprosad and Koushani Mukherjee, showcases their on-screen chemistry as they navigate the joys of marriage and togetherness. The energetic choreography and heartfelt lyrics bring alive the wedding atmosphere, setting the tone for the film’s exploration of love, relationships, and identity.

Rahman’s appreciation for ‘Shimul Polash’ holds special significance, given his long-standing collaboration with Bonnie Chakraborty, who has sung for the Oscar-winning composer in films like Delhi 6, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, and Jodhaa Akbar.

Bohurupi, set to release on October 8, promises to be a gripping drama about two powerful adversaries. Shiboprosad plays a ‘bohurupi’ artist who assumes various disguises while robbing banks across Bengal, while Abir Chatterjee essays the role of Sumanta Ghoshal, a determined cop hot on Bikram’s trail.

As Bohurupi gears up for its release, ‘Shimul Polash’ has already generated buzz, thanks to A.R. Rahman’s endorsement. Will this folk number become a chart-topper? Only time will tell.

With its unique blend of music, drama, and social commentary, Bohurupi is poised to captivate audiences. As the film’s release date approaches, expectations are running high.