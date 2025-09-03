A.R. Rahman Watches Marvel Movies To Study Sound, Not Characters

Composer A.R Rahman divulged that rather than simply enjoying Marvel films, he tracks their sound design with a purpose along with his crew. Every few months, a group of 20 to 30 members from his team, including Rahman, goes to a theatre. They prefer sitting at the back of the hall, blending in with other spectators while studying the film.

While Marvel’s characters don’t hold personal appeal for him, Rahman focuses on the technical aspects — particularly how soundtracks are mixed, how background scores are layered, and whether the audio elements offer anything innovative. He admits that it is difficult to detach from his professional instincts, even while watching films meant for leisure.

Following the years in which he juggle multiple projects, often being under a lot of constant pressure, Rahman spoke of a change in his work approach. He is now intentionally stepping back and is devoting more attention to personal time and family as a result. He admits that during his peak professional years, personal time and family were often set aside.

He noted the unpredictable nature of the film industry, where plans can frequently change. Rather than resist this, he now adopts a more flexible outlook, allowing work and life to take their course.

His comments give insight into an experienced composer’s rationale when thinking about popular cinema—not just as entertainment but as a learning process—as well as supporting the cause of balance in work and life.