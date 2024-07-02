Aage Aage Badhte Jao, Hero Tum Yahan’: The HERO Anthem will instantly inspire you

Expanding into an array of avenues, Hero Realty Private Limited (HRPL), a Hero Enterprise business introduced Hero Homes – an initiative that provides the service of luxury living with honest pricing, thus making sure there is absolute transparency between what’s promised and what is delivered.

In an attempt to cater to the rousing emotions of anyone who might need that one push to get up and achieve what they are set out to do – Hero Homes introduced the Hero Anthem titled, ‘Aage Aage Badhte Jao, Hero Tum Yahan’.

Releasing the inspiring video, the video showcases short stories about five characters, who defy the odds to achieve their goal be it the smallest or the biggest.

And that’s exactly what the Hero Anthem is intended for when it comes to the late great, Dr. BML Munjal, the founder of Hero Corp. With a rousing score and tunes, inspiring lyrics about falling down and getting up, the Hero Anthem motivates you to pursue your dreams and work towards them relentlessly like Mr. Munjal was set out to do.

There will be setbacks but you need to rise above it. Taking cue and inspiration from their founder, the anthem cements his ideology and path to the goal with hardwork and dedication. It is just the pick-me-up you need to get up from your seat and work towards your goal as the song also showcases and solidifies their mission statement. ‘Once A Hero, Always A Hero’-

Hero Homes stands by what they preach in their video as the word ‘hero’ is what defines you and what defines them. Being a hero that doesn’t save the world but a hero that for yourself and a hero that delivers promises.