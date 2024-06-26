T-Series Bangla score another winner with ‘Pirit Pirit Poka’ accentuating Bengali music’s presence

T-Series’s domination with its premiere music channel on YouTube is for everyone to know. Spanning over 268 million subscribers, T-Series is currently the second most subscribed channel in the world. For a while now, the company has been venturing out on the national circuit by presenting music and adhering content in various languages, gradually making a mark.

And helping the cause is one of T-Series Bangla’s latest songs, Pirit Pirit Poka. The song is a playful romantic number that was only released a few days ago. Sung by the versatile Nakash Aziz, the song has, in a time less than four days, managed to create a splash and has amassed close to 2.5 million views and counting.

The chirpiness of the song and Dabbu donning several hats make the song even more appealing. Dabbu has composed, arranged and produced the music and provided the guitars and stroke instruments that act pivotal in the song’s melody. Starring in the song expressing themselves are Paean Sarkar and Reyance Singh, who make sure to exhibit great chemistry thus lending a great visual aid to the Bengali folk song. Mr Raja Chanda, who is an acclaimed director in Bengali cinema is known to don multiple roles depending on the project, and his work as a lyricist has a great resume in itself.

Hence, with Pirit Pirit Poka, the man writes the lyrics that play a key role in showcasing the love and adorable nok-jhok between the lead couple. Having a song like Pirit Pirit Poka do well with millions of views acts as a great stepping stone for Bengali music to cement its place in the music industry.