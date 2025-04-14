Ankit Tiwari’s Vrindavan Concert Creates Magic as he replaces the word ‘Yara’ with ‘Radha’ for “Sun Raha Hai Na Tu”

Ankit Tiwari set the stage ablaze during his recent concert in the holy town of Vrindavan, delivering a performance that struck an emotional chord with the audience. While the crowd expected his signature hits, a small but powerful change in one of his most iconic songs left everyone stunned.

During his performance of “Sun Raha Hai Na Tu”, the singer replaced the word “Yaara” with “Radha”, paying a soulful tribute to the divine energy of Vrindavan. The crowd’s reaction was immediate — cheers erupted, phones lit up, and the atmosphere turned electric.

The gesture, though subtle, was deeply felt. Vrindavan, known for its spiritual connection to Radha and Krishna, embraced this unexpected moment with overwhelming warmth. The devotional twist to the heartbreak anthem added a unique blend of emotion, reverence, and surprise, resonating deeply with the audience.

Fans quickly took to social media, sharing videos and expressing their admiration for the singer’s heartfelt nod to the town’s spiritual essence. Many called it the highlight of the night — a moment that turned a concert into an experience.

Ankit’s performance featured many of his beloved tracks, but that one word — “Radha” — truly stole the show, creating a memory Vrindavan won’t forget anytime soon.