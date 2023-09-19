Post Aashiqui 3’s leaked audio, netizens demand Galliyan singer ‘Ankit Tiwari’s’ return over Arijit Singh

The leaked audio from the highly-anticipated ‘Aashiqui 3’ has ignited a social media storm, with netizens fervently advocating for the return of Ankit Tiwari, the iconic voice behind “Galliyan,” instead of the prolific Arijit Singh.

Ankit Tiwari, known for his soul-stirring renditions that have left listeners awestruck, became a sensation with his unforgettable track “Galliyan” from ‘Ek Villain.’ This song not only dominated the music charts but also struck an emotional chord with millions. With news of his potential return in ‘Aashiqui 3,’ Tiwari’s fans are ecstatic at the prospect of hearing his heart-rending melodies once again.

The unexpected clamour for Ankit Tiwari’s return has prompted some netizens to suggest that Arijit Singh, though undeniably talented, might benefit from a temporary hiatus. While Singh has been the voice behind countless Bollywood hits, some argue that Tiwari’s distinctive vocal prowess and his ability to evoke profound emotions in listeners make him a deserving candidate for the upcoming movie’s soundtrack.

As discussions on social media continue to gain momentum, it remains to be seen how the filmmakers of ‘Aashiqui 3’ will respond to these passionate pleas from fans and whether Ankit Tiwari will indeed make a triumphant return to the limelight, reclaiming his place as one of Bollywood’s most beloved playback singers.

Ankit Tiwari, the mellifluous voice behind some of Bollywood’s most soul-stirring melodies, has carved a special place in the hearts of music aficionados. With a voice that strikes an emotional chord, he has woven magic through his songs, making them timeless treasures in the world of Indian music. Ankit Tiwari first captured the spotlight with his chartbuster “Sun Raha Hai” from the film ‘Aashiqui 2,’ a song that touched millions with its raw, heart-wrenching emotions. But that was just the beginning of his musical journey. His enchanting rendition of “Galliyan” from ‘Ek Villain’ further solidified his reputation as a gifted vocalist who could convey a wide range of emotions through his songs.