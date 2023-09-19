Movies | Celebrities

Post Aashiqui 3’s leaked audio, netizens demand Galliyan singer ‘Ankit Tiwari’s’ return over Arijit Singh

The unexpected clamour for Ankit Tiwari's return has prompted some netizens to suggest that Arijit Singh, though undeniably talented, might benefit from a temporary hiatus.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Sep,2023 10:15:08
Post Aashiqui 3’s leaked audio, netizens demand Galliyan singer ‘Ankit Tiwari’s’ return over Arijit Singh 852857

The leaked audio from the highly-anticipated ‘Aashiqui 3’ has ignited a social media storm, with netizens fervently advocating for the return of Ankit Tiwari, the iconic voice behind “Galliyan,” instead of the prolific Arijit Singh.

Ankit Tiwari, known for his soul-stirring renditions that have left listeners awestruck, became a sensation with his unforgettable track “Galliyan” from ‘Ek Villain.’ This song not only dominated the music charts but also struck an emotional chord with millions. With news of his potential return in ‘Aashiqui 3,’ Tiwari’s fans are ecstatic at the prospect of hearing his heart-rending melodies once again.

The unexpected clamour for Ankit Tiwari’s return has prompted some netizens to suggest that Arijit Singh, though undeniably talented, might benefit from a temporary hiatus. While Singh has been the voice behind countless Bollywood hits, some argue that Tiwari’s distinctive vocal prowess and his ability to evoke profound emotions in listeners make him a deserving candidate for the upcoming movie’s soundtrack.

As discussions on social media continue to gain momentum, it remains to be seen how the filmmakers of ‘Aashiqui 3’ will respond to these passionate pleas from fans and whether Ankit Tiwari will indeed make a triumphant return to the limelight, reclaiming his place as one of Bollywood’s most beloved playback singers.

Ankit Tiwari, the mellifluous voice behind some of Bollywood’s most soul-stirring melodies, has carved a special place in the hearts of music aficionados. With a voice that strikes an emotional chord, he has woven magic through his songs, making them timeless treasures in the world of Indian music. Ankit Tiwari first captured the spotlight with his chartbuster “Sun Raha Hai” from the film ‘Aashiqui 2,’ a song that touched millions with its raw, heart-wrenching emotions. But that was just the beginning of his musical journey. His enchanting rendition of “Galliyan” from ‘Ek Villain’ further solidified his reputation as a gifted vocalist who could convey a wide range of emotions through his songs.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Style your winter jackets like Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval 852535
Style your winter jackets like Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval
When Arijit Singh called his team ‘Kaam chor’, watch unseen ‘Gaaye Jaa’ BTS hilarity 815303
When Arijit Singh called his team ‘Kaam chor’, watch unseen ‘Gaaye Jaa’ BTS hilarity
When Sonu Nigam mimicked Arijit Singh recreating ‘Gerua’ song, watch video 821105
When Sonu Nigam mimicked Arijit Singh recreating ‘Gerua’ song, watch video
Jhumka Gira Re, Version 4 835037
Jhumka Gira Re, Version 4
Gadar 2: Arijit Singh to sing the iconic number ‘Main Nikla Gadi Leke’ 824036
Gadar 2: Arijit Singh to sing the iconic number ‘Main Nikla Gadi Leke’
Watch: An old video of Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ goes viral 823202
Watch: An old video of Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ goes viral

Latest Stories

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur to become parents soon? 853025
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur to become parents soon?
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi gets emotional; misses her son 853028
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi gets emotional; misses her son
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu avoids Akshara 853024
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu avoids Akshara
Breezy n Divine: Janhvi Kapoor raises sensuality bar in pink one-shoulder swimwear on beach 852780
Breezy n Divine: Janhvi Kapoor raises sensuality bar in pink one-shoulder swimwear on beach
Nora Fatehi Poses With Her Younger Brother Omar Fatehi, Pens Heartfelt Note Saying 'I Love Him So Much' 852845
Nora Fatehi Poses With Her Younger Brother Omar Fatehi, Pens Heartfelt Note Saying ‘I Love Him So Much’
Jannat Zubair Wows In Soft Pink Anarkali Set With Statement Jhumkas And Jutis, Watch 852823
Jannat Zubair Wows In Soft Pink Anarkali Set With Statement Jhumkas And Jutis, Watch
Read Latest News