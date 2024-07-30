Bangladesh Mourns the Loss of Two Music Legends: Hasan Abidur Reja Jewel and Shafin Ahmed

The music industry in Bangladesh is in shock after the sudden passing of two legendary musicians, Hasan Abidur Reja Jewel, and Shafin Ahmed. Jewel, a celebrated singer, passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. At the same time, Shafin Ahmed, the iconic lead vocalist of Bangladeshi rock band Miles, died on Thursday morning in a Virginia hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hasan Abidur Reja Jewel was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2011, which later spread to his lungs and bones. Despite undergoing treatment in Bangladesh and abroad, his health condition deteriorated, and he was admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka. He was kept on life support since last Tuesday night but succumbed to the disease after a week-long fight.

Jewel was born on September 29, 1968, and was inspired by his parents to pursue music. He started learning music in the first grade and sang on stage for the first time while studying in class IV. His first album, “Kuasha Prahar,” was released in 1993, marking the beginning of his successful music career. Jewel was a talented singer and a popular presenter and producer of small-screen shows.

Shafin Ahmed, on the other hand, was set to perform at a concert in Virginia but suffered a cardiac arrest, leading to the cancellation of the event. He was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support but, unfortunately, did not recover. According to Manam Ahmed, the keyboard player of Miles, Shafin had been struggling with heart issues and had undergone an angioplasty previously. He was also suffering from kidney ailments.

Born on February 14, 1961, Shafin was the son of renowned singer Feroza Begum and composer Kamal Dasgupta, both notable figures in Bangladesh’s music scene. His musical journey began early, influenced by his family’s traditions. He learned classical music from his father and Nazrulgeeti from his mother. Shafin’s involvement in band music began when he went to England for higher studies and fell in love with Western music. In 1979, he joined Miles and became the lead singer, songwriter, and bassist, leading the band to massive success in the 1980s and ’90s.

The music industry has recently mourned the loss of two Bengali music legends, with fans and fellow artists paying tribute to their memory. His wife and daughter survive Jewel, while Shafin is survived by his family, who have been his pillar of strength throughout his career.

The passing of Hasan Abidur Reja Jewel and Shafin Ahmed has left a void in the music industry. Still, their legacy will continue to inspire and entertain music lovers for generations. Their contributions to the music industry have been immense, and they will be remembered as true legends in the music world.