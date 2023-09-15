Bangladesh triumphs by 6 runs as India falls short in thrilling Asia Cup Encounter

In the thrilling final over of the 2023 Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Bangladesh, the tension was palpable. Tanzim was entrusted with the ball, and it all started with a scare as Shami was struck on the helmet on the very first delivery.

The physio rushed in for an assessment, but Shami bravely soldiered on. Despite missing his heave on the next ball, it resulted in another dot. With 12 needed from just 3 balls, the pressure was immense. Then, a moment of brilliance – Shami connected beautifully, finding the gap between long on and mid-wicket for a crucial boundary, reducing the required runs to 8 from 2 balls. However, the pendulum swung dramatically when Shami was run out attempting a quick second run on the fourth ball. His valiant effort came to an end, scoring 6 runs from 6 balls with one boundary. With just 8 needed from the final ball, Bangladesh clinched a nail-biting victory by 6 runs, capping off an exhilarating contest.

Earlier in the match, India, after winning the toss and electing to bowl, managed to restrict Bangladesh to a competitive total of 265/8. Shardul Thakur emerged as India’s standout bowler, claiming three crucial wickets to put the brakes on Bangladesh’s innings. On the batting front for Bangladesh, their skipper Shakib Al Hasan led the show with a brilliant knock of 80 runs.

He received valuable support from Towhid Hridoy, who contributed 54, and Nasum Ahmed, who chipped in with 44. These performances paved the way for Bangladesh to set a challenging target for India, setting the stage for the thrilling climax in the final. The match truly exemplified the competitive spirit of the 2023 Asia Cup, showcasing a see-saw battle that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

As the sun set on this gripping encounter, Bangladesh emerged victorious, securing their place in the tournament’s annals with a triumph over India.