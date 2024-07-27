Bhoomi Band Celebrates 25 Years of Musical Journey

The iconic Bengali band Bhoomi is set to celebrate a remarkable milestone—25 years of captivating audiences with its unique blend of folk and contemporary music. Since its first performance at Gyan Manch in 1999, the band has delivered an impressive 1850 shows, cementing its position as a beloved fixture in the Bengali music scene.

Bhoomi’s journey began with a group of young music enthusiasts experimenting with Bhatiali and Baul songs, accompanied by guitar and drums. Their unique sound, a blend of traditional Bengali folk with contemporary elements, immediately resonated with audiences. They quickly gained popularity with hits like “Rangila,” “Gache Bhar Bedhe Dena,” and “Kande Sudhu Mon.” The band’s team leader, Soumitra Ray, reminisced about their early days, “We started singing with four chords of the guitar and buckets as percussion. I used to sing Bhatiali and Jhumur in my way.”

The band’s success was not without its challenges. They faced a significant setback when Surjojit Chatterjee left, but their resilience and determination saw them through. They continued to produce hits like “Lal Pahari Deshe,” “Chol Mini Assam Jabo,” and “Bhromor Koiyo Giya.” However, they acknowledged a mistake regarding the song “Lal Pahari Deshe” and apologized for the error.

As Bhoomi enters its 25th year, it is poised to leave the past behind and embark on a new journey. To celebrate this milestone, a special program featuring its 1851st live concert will be held on July 27 at Rabindra Sadan. The event will feature a unique blend of their classic hits and new compositions, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Bhoomi’s legacy is a testament to their dedication and passion for music. Their ability to adapt and evolve, to learn from their mistakes and grow, has ensured their continued relevance in the ever-changing music landscape. As they celebrate this significant milestone, fans, and well-wishers can rest assured that this iconic band will continue to enchant us with their music for many more years to come.