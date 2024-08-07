Bryan Adams Set to Electrify Indian Stages with ‘So Happy It Hurts’ Tour, Kicking Off in Kolkata on December 8

Bryan Adams, the Canadian rock icon, is returning to India for the sixth time, and this tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for his fans. The ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour will kick off in Kolkata on December 8, followed by shows in Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, culminating on December 16.

The announcement of the Kolkata show comes as a delightful surprise for fans in the city, as it was initially excluded from the tour itinerary. However, thanks to the persistent efforts of event organizer Rajdeep Chakraborty, the cultural capital of India will now host the opening show. The concert, to be held at Aquatica, promises to be a spectacular event, with extensive preparations underway to create an unforgettable experience for fans.

Adams expressed his excitement about returning to India, saying, “I’m so excited to announce that I will be coming back to India with my ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour in December 2024.” He shared his enthusiasm on Instagram, adding, “I’m incredibly excited to return to India! I feel a unique connection with the Indian audience. Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can’t wait to perform all your favorite songs – the old ones and some new ones, too.”

Fans can expect a nostalgic journey through Adams’ extensive discography, featuring timeless classics like ‘Summer of ’69’, ‘Everything I Do I Do It For You,’ and ‘Please Forgive Me,’ as well as tracks from his Grammy-nominated album, ‘So Happy It Hurts.’ The tour promises to celebrate music that has connected people across generations, and fans are eagerly looking forward to it.