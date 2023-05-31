“Dad Is Back…We’ll Have The Anna Prashan On My Father’s Birthday,” Bappa Lahiri On His Newly Born Son

After the sad demise of Bappi Lahiri last year, there is good news for the Lahiri family.

Bappi’s son Bappa has been blessed with a baby boy.

Speaking from Los Angeles where he lives Bappa could barely contain his joy. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. This is our second son. Krishh was born in 2017. Now it is Shivay. We feel Dad has come back.”

The celebrations are on hold as Bappa intends to have the baby’s anna-praashan ceremony(when a child is introduced to solid food) on Bappi Lahiri’s birth anniversary on 27 November.