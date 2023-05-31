ADVERTISEMENT
Music | News

“Dad Is Back…We’ll Have The Anna Prashan On My Father’s Birthday,” Bappa Lahiri On His Newly Born Son

When legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passed away earlier, it was a heartbreaking time indeed for the entire family. Right now, there's happiness as Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri has been blessed with a baby boy. Check out here

Author: Subhash K Jha
31 May,2023 13:11:33
“Dad Is Back…We’ll Have The Anna Prashan On My Father’s Birthday,” Bappa Lahiri On His Newly Born Son

After the sad demise of Bappi Lahiri last year, there is good news for the Lahiri family.

Bappi’s son Bappa has been blessed with a baby boy.

Speaking from Los Angeles where he lives Bappa could barely contain his joy. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. This is our second son. Krishh was born in 2017. Now it is Shivay. We feel Dad has come back.”

The celebrations are on hold as Bappa intends to have the baby’s anna-praashan ceremony(when a child is introduced to solid food) on Bappi Lahiri’s birth anniversary on 27 November.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Make Your Mood Happy And Enthusiastic By Listening To Bappi Lahiri's Hits
Make Your Mood Happy And Enthusiastic By Listening To Bappi Lahiri's Hits
Is Jimmy Jimmy Bappi Lahiri’s Most Popular Song Ever?
Is Jimmy Jimmy Bappi Lahiri’s Most Popular Song Ever?
My Father Wanted Ranveer Singh In Bio-pic - Bappi Lahiri’s Son Bappa Lahiri
My Father Wanted Ranveer Singh In Bio-pic - Bappi Lahiri’s Son Bappa Lahiri
What was the secret relationship between Bappi Lahiri and Kailash Kher?
What was the secret relationship between Bappi Lahiri and Kailash Kher?
Adah Sharma gets brutally trolled for 'who wore it better' pic featuring Bappi Lahiri, fans unhappy
Adah Sharma gets brutally trolled for 'who wore it better' pic featuring Bappi Lahiri, fans unhappy
I Can Feel His Presence All Around Me - Bappida’s Son Bappa Lahiri
I Can Feel His Presence All Around Me - Bappida’s Son Bappa Lahiri
Latest Stories
New Twist Awaits To Knock At The Doors Of Lives Of Virat, Satya, and Sai. Will The Truth Of Feelings Come Out? Harshad Arora Aka Satya From The StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Is Here With A Sneak Peak
New Twist Awaits To Knock At The Doors Of Lives Of Virat, Satya, and Sai. Will The Truth Of Feelings Come Out? Harshad Arora Aka Satya From The StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Is Here With A Sneak Peak
The Art of Home: Design Pataki and Lodha Group Redefine Luxury Living
The Art of Home: Design Pataki and Lodha Group Redefine Luxury Living
Bold Pics Alert: Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh's stunning bedroom photoshoot snaps that we loved
Bold Pics Alert: Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh's stunning bedroom photoshoot snaps that we loved
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea creates a rift between Ranbir and Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea creates a rift between Ranbir and Prachi
What's cooking at Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna's end?
What's cooking at Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna's end?
Big News: Al Pacino to welcome his fourth child at 83
Big News: Al Pacino to welcome his fourth child at 83
Read Latest News