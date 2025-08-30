Guru Randhawa Reacts To ‘Azul’ Outrage, Chooses Gratitude Over Apology

Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has found himself at the center of a growing controversy following the release of his latest music video, Azul. The video, which features Randhawa in the role of a photography teacher, has drawn sharp criticism from audiences for what many perceive as the inappropriate depiction of a schoolgirl in a highly suggestive context.

The uproar stems from a particular sequence in the video where actress Anshika Pandey, dressed in a school uniform, performs a choreographed dance in front of Randhawa’s character. The visuals have sparked accusations of sexualizing minors and promoting problematic teacher-student dynamics. Viewers across social media platforms have called out the video’s tone and theme as tone-deaf and deeply unsettling, especially considering the setting and character portrayals.

Amid mounting outrage, Guru Randhawa has chosen not to issue a direct response or apology. Instead, he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories, seemingly brushing aside the criticism. Sharing performance metrics of the song—highlighting over 107,000 views in a single hour and thousands of YouTube searches—Randhawa captioned the post with: “Azul is Azuling. When God is with you, you only move forward.” The post was interpreted by many as a tone-deaf celebration of the song’s reach rather than an acknowledgement of the concerns being raised.

Additionally, the singer has disabled comments on his Instagram, a move widely seen as an attempt to suppress negative feedback. While Azul continues to trend, the controversy raises important questions about accountability in creative expression and the line between artistic freedom and social responsibility.